Sandy Spring Bancorp reports Q3 net income of $29.4M

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2019

Olney-based Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, Thursday reported net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $29.4 million ($0.82 per diluted share) compared to net income of $29.2 million ($0.82 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2018 and net income of $28.3 million ($0.79 per diluted ...

