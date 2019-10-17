Quantcast

Stein to leave Maryland Humanities as executive director

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2019

Maryland Humanities announced Thursday Executive Director Phoebe Stein will leave the nonprofit group at the end of February. Stein has served as the organization’s executive director for more than 11 years. A national search will be conducted to seek her replacement. Stein began her tenure at Maryland Humanities in July 2008. During her time with the organization, ...

