Alignstaffing celebrates with annual All-White Gala

More than 75 guests gathered as Alignstaffing, a local staffing firm specializing in education, behavioral health and social services with an office in Baltimore, hosted its annual All-White Gala Aug. 2 at The Golf Club at South River in Annapolis.

The Alignstaffing team was joined by company partner Connections Therapy Center, a leading therapy practice based in Washington, focused entirely on children and adolescents with special needs.

Alignstaffing founder and CEO Aaron Copeland presented several staff members with awards to celebrate their achievements over the past year, including outstanding customer service, key sales milestones and work anniversaries.

