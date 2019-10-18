Quantcast

ANN C. MORRILL v. THE MARYLAND BOARD OF PHYSICIANS

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2019

Administrative Law -- Board of Physicians -- Motion to quash subpoena The Maryland Board of Physicians (“the Board”) conducted an investigation into Dr. Ann C. Morrill’s (“Dr. Morrill”) prescribing habits following a complaint alleging she overprescribed opioid pain medications to a patient, even after being informed of the patient’s misuse of the drug. Subsequent to a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo