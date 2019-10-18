Quantcast

ANTHONY JEFFRIES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Conspiracy to rob A jury, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, convicted Anthony Jeffries, appellant, of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The court sentenced Jeffries to a total term of 25 years’ imprisonment. In this appeal, Jeffries presents two questions for our review: 1. Did the ...

