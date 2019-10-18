Quantcast

Community Heritage Financial completes $15M subordinated debt offering

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2019

Community Heritage Financial Inc., the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group Inc., announced Friday the completion of an offering of $15 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2029. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes. The notes have been structured to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo