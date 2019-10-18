Quantcast

KIDS ADVENTURES, INC. v. FARMLAND CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2019

Administrative law -- Childcare permit -- Non-profit organization This dispute arises from a permanent injunction entered by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County involving providers of childcare services, Kids Adventures, Inc. (“Kids Adventures”), appellant, and Farmland Child Development Center, Inc. (“CDC”), appellee. Both parties participated in the application process for permits to operate a before and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo