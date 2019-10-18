Major, Lindsey & Africa opens Denver office

Major, Lindsey & Africa, a major legal search firm based in Hanover, opened a new office in Denver on Tuesday. This latest office puts MLA at 27 offices stationed around the world.

Due to Denver’s growing size and economy, and the need for more lawyers that goes with it, David Maurer, executive director for the company’s Partner Practice Group, said he had his eye on opening a Denver office for a couple years.

“Law firms have been opening in Denver for the last few years and we look forward to helping those firms and organizations while we assist lawyers in the market navigate opportunities,” said Maurer.

MLA announced three new leaders for the Denver office, including Dudley Morton who will lead its in-house counsel practice, guiding firms through the hiring process, and John Boyd to run the office’s partner practice group, advising firms on lateral partner searches.

Maggie Tassi will relocate from San Francisco to run the Denver office’s interim legal talent group, which specializes in quickly finding new lawyers to step into a firm.

“A favorable tax climate and a growing, educated workforce is driving growth in Denver,” said John Cashman, president of Major, Lindsey & Africa. “In recent years, BigLaw has also come to Denver, and this presents the perfect opportunity for MLA to focus on the market and meet the demand for highly specialized legal search services for law firms and in-house legal departments.”