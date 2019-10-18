Quantcast

Marriott to buy Barbados’ largest luxury hotel operator

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2019

Marriott International Inc. has a deal to buy the largest operator of luxury hotels in Barbados in a deal worth more than $130 million, based on exchange rates.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo