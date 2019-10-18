Quantcast

Widow sues MGM National Harbor for husband’s fatal heart attack

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 18, 2019

The widow of a man who had a fatal heart attack at MGM National Harbor in 2017 is suing the resort, claiming it failed to provide prompt assistance and did not have a defibrillator on site. Donald Boyd went into cardiac arrest on July 9, 2017, at the resort, according the complaint. Boyd sustained brain damage due to ...

