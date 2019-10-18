Timothy Adelman | Luminis Health

Luminis Health named Timothy Adelman, Esq., as its general counsel and chief legal officer, effective Oct. 28.

Adelman comes to Luminis Health from Indianapolis-based Hall, Render, Killian, Heath and Lyman, P.C., the largest law firm focused exclusively on health care law in the United States, where he serves as managing partner. Adelman also served on the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors.

A nationally recognized leader in the health-law industry, Adelman recently completed a six-year term as a member of the Board of Directors of the American Health Lawyers Association, serving as the secretary of the association, member of the executive committee as well as chair of the membership committee. He now leads the association’s 2030 Task Force, looking at the evolution of the healthcare industry and health-law industry over the next decade.

