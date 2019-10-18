Quantcast

Funeral services set for US Rep. Elijah Cummings

By: Associated Press October 18, 2019

A wake and funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings will be held next week at the church where he worshipped for nearly four decades. New Psalmist Baptist Church spokeswoman Joi Thomas said in an email that services for the Maryland Democrat are scheduled for Oct. 25. She said the wake will begin at 8 a.m., followed by ...

