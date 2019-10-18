Quantcast

Cummings remembered as a mentor to many in Baltimore

By: Associated Press Regina Garcia Cano October 18, 2019

The top prosecutor in Baltimore knew exactly where to go for guidance after she made the decision to file charges in an explosive case involving the death of a black man in police custody. She called Rep. Elijah Cummings, her trusted adviser and friend. After that call in May 2015, State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced charges ...

