Quantcast

Cummings, Trump relations soured amid House investigations

By: Associated Press Darlene Superville October 18, 2019

Rep. Elijah Cummings said somebody once told him he would see one guy when he sat down with President Donald Trump "and then you might see another guy" the next day.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo