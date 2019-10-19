Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Lexington Market closer to fruition; Md. mourns death of Rep. Elijah Cummings

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2019

Developers shepherding the overhaul of Lexington Market got some good news this week that financing for the roughly $40 million project is now just weeks away, while the state is grieving over the loss of one of Maryland’s most powerful legislators. Business writer Adam Bednar reported Thursday that Seawall Development Principal Thibault Manekin told the board ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo