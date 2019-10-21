Quantcast

Diversity — an issue of insiders and outsiders, consultant says

Keynote speaker at GBC diversity summit takes novel approach to framing the issue

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 21, 2019

Corporations should think about the business case for inclusion and diversity, including the potential of lost worker productivity, Steve Robbins told Baltimore business leaders as the keynote speaker at the Greater Baltimore Committee’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit. Robbins takes a science-based approach to diversity and inclusion and uses neuroscience to demonstrate how biases form and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo