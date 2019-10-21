Quantcast

Domino Sugar donates working train engine to B&O Railroad Museum

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2019

After nearly three decades moving railcars at the Domino Sugar Baltimore Refinery, the facility’s 1950 Plymouth locomotive, “Sweet Toot,” will be moving to its new home at the B&O Railroad Museum. Donated by American Sugar Refining Inc., the owner of the Domino Sugar refinery, the engine will be delivered in-kind by CSX Corporation and continue to ...

