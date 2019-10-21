Quantcast

First Washington Realty acquires NC shopping center

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2019

First Washington Realty, a national real estate investment and management company based in Bethesda, announced Monday the acquisition of Harvest Plaza, a 99,479 square foot retail shopping center  in Raleigh, North Carolina. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Harvest Plaza is anchored by a Walgreens and Planet Fitness and features numerous high quality and unique food ...

