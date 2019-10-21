Quantcast

Howard Bank recognized for volunteer work in greater Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2019

Howard Bank, a growth-focused community bank serving businesses, professionals and individuals in the greater Baltimore area, announced today that it has been recognized by the American Bankers Association for it volunteer work  in the region. The bank won an honorable mention in the national banking trade association’s annual Community Commitment Awards in the volunteerism category. The ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo