Jury awards $6.2M in ‘pretty complex’ medical negligence case

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 21, 2019

A Prince George's County jury has awarded more than $6.2 million to an Annapolis man whose severely injured right leg was belatedly treated at a Cheverly hospital, medical negligence that necessitated the amputation of the leg. The man, who had been severely injured in a rollover vehicle crash, also lost his left leg to amputation ...

