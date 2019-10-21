Quantcast

MSBA moves headquarters to shared work space in Canton

By: Louis Krauss October 21, 2019

The Maryland State Bar Association has moved most of its headquarters to a shared working space in Canton in order save costs and avoid a $3 million deferred maintenance liability as part of its contract for the old space owned by the University of Maryland.

