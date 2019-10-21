Quantcast

St. John Properties signs MagView to Maple Lawn lease

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 21, 2019

Medical software firm MagView plans to leave Montgomery County for a 15,000-square-foot space in Class A building at the mixed-use Maple Lawn development in Howard County. Currently based in Burtonsville, MagView intends to relocate its roughly 75 employees to the four-story, 104,123-square-foot building at 8110 Maple Lawn Blvd. this fall. “Our company outgrew our existing facilities and ...

