STATE OF MARYLAND v. JEROME FLEMING

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel -- Appellate counsel Jerome Fleming alleges that he received constitutionally ineffective assistance of counsel both in his 2001 trial and in his 2002 direct appeal. In a 2017 postconviction proceeding, the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County agreed, finding that Fleming’s trial counsel was ineffective on three independent grounds ...

