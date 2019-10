Astrid Schmidt-King, J.D., LL.M., M.A., executive in residence and director of the international business program at Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business, was named a Bowe fellow and will join the World Trade Center Institute’s fifth cohort of Bowe fellows participating in this year’s Emerging and Developing Global Executives Program.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.