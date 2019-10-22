Quantcast

Baltimore mayor now says he plans to run for the office

By: Associated Press October 22, 2019

The man who suddenly found himself mayor of Baltimore, after the previous mayor resigned in a scandal, announced on Tuesday that he plans to run for the office.

