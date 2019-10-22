Quantcast

Disbarred Md. attorney guilty of insurance fraud

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 22, 2019

A disbarred Maryland attorney pleaded guilty to one count of insurance fraud and must repay the $4,140 he cheated the underwriter in connection with a bogus automobile-crash claim he handled while a practicing lawyer, the state attorney general’s office stated Tuesday. James P. Wu, who consented to disbarment two years ago, represented four people in 2014 ...

