EMMANUEL ILIONELE OKOJIE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel -- Sexual offense A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City found the appellant, Emmanuel Okojie (“Okojie”), guilty of one count of fourth-degree sexual offense, and one count of second-degree assault. The circuit court sentenced Okojie to one year of imprisonment, all suspended, in favor of three ...

