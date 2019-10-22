Quantcast

Immigration lawyer disbarred for 10 professional conduct violations

By: Louis Krauss October 22, 2019

An immigration lawyer was disbarred Monday by the Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland, which found Jude Ambe violated 10 different rules of professional conduct while representing a Cameroonian client seeking asylum in the U.S. during 2016.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo