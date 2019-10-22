Quantcast

City law department recommends $40K settlement for unarmed man shot by police

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 22, 2019

The Baltimore Board of Estimates is set to approve a $40,000 payment Wednesday for a man who was shot by police in 2014 while he was unarmed and fleeing the scene of a burglary. Michael Johansen sued four officers and former Baltimore Police Commissioner Anthony Batts in federal court in 2015. The case was dismissed earlier ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo