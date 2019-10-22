Quantcast

Lockheed Martin’s 3Q net income hits $1.61B

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2019

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp. on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.61 billion. On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of $5.66. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.03 per share. The aerospace and defense ...

