Marybeth Frantz Orsini | Ballard Spahr

Marybeth Frantz Orsini, an attorney who focuses on federal tax law with an emphasis on tax-exempt financings, has joined Ballard Spahr as a partner in its Public Finance Group.

Orsini will be based in the firm’s Baltimore office. She handles financings for government, solid waste, manufacturing, and industrial development projects, as well as for not-for-profits in the health care and education sectors. She also is known for her work on bond issues for multifamily housing projects and special districts.

Orsini has experience with tax exemption requests and corporate tax matters. She has represented government entities and businesses in audits before the IRS and state tax authorities. Orsini has served as an attorney in the tax-exempt bond branch at the IRS Office of Associate Chief Counsel (Financial Institutions and Products), where she drafted published guidance, private letter rulings, and technical advice.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.