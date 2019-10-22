Quantcast

Abt, A-G team on $8.2M mental health, substance use contract

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2019

A research firm with an office in Maryland is leading a team that has received an $8.2 million federal contract to develop guidance for the behavioral health field on evidence-based practices for mental health and substance use problems.

