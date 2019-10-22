Quantcast

Miller’s status likely to dominate Md. Democratic caucus meeting

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 22, 2019

Annapolis is awash in speculation about the future of Maryland's longest-serving state Senate president. A scheduled news conference following a Democratic caucus meeting Thursday has some wondering if Thomas V. "Mike" Miller Jr., who has led the chamber since 1987, is about to step down from the rostrum. Miller has called a news conference for Thursday following ...

