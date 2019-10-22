Quantcast

Court of Appeals dismisses pending discipline against judge, without prejudice

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 22, 2019

Former judge Devy Patterson Russell promised in a filing with the Court of Appeals not to seek a return to the bench as a senior judge or to seek another judicial position. Russell retired Sept. 25 after being charged in a third disciplinary matter. She was in the middle of serving a minimum six-month suspension and ...

