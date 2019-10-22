Quantcast

TORELL LITAY LITTLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Forensic lab report Torrell Litay Little was convicted in the Circuit Court for Caroline County of offenses relating to a home burglary. He argues on appeal that the circuit court erred in admitting a forensic lab report because the State failed to establish an adequate chain of custody ...

