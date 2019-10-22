Quantcast

Under Armour founder Kevin Plank relinquishes CEO post

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2019

Kevin Plank will step down as Under Armour CEO in 2020 to become the company's executive chairman and brand chief, marking a new chapter in the Baltimore sports apparel and footwear empire he founded.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo