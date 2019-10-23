Quantcast

Exchange readies for open enrollment after premiums decrease again

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 23, 2019

Maryland’s individual health insurance market, which will begin open enrollment next week, stands to gain from a second straight year of premium rate declines. Last year, premiums on the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange fell by about 11%, the first premium decrease in years, while enrollment rose 2% despite a projected decrease. Premium rates dropped an additional 10% ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo