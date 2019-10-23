Greg Wrobel | Alignstaffing

Alignstaffing has promoted Greg Wrobel to branch manager of its Baltimore location.

Wrobel previously served as a business consultant and account manager for Alignstaffing, where he successfully developed new business, negotiated contract terms, and consulted with clients.

As branch manager, Wrobel will be responsible for the overall revenue and production of the Baltimore office, as well as for creating business action plans to lead the team of consultants and recruiters.

Prior to his time at Alignstaffing, Wrobel was a sales manager with Macy’s Department Stores, where he managed up to 25 direct reports and $10 million in sales volume.

Wrobel is a graduate of James Madison University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology with a focus in industrial/organizational psychology.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.