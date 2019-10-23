Quantcast

JARRED STEPHON BARCLAY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Human trafficking A jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted appellant Jarred Stephon Barclay of two counts of human trafficking and one count of receiving the earnings of a person engaged in prostitution. The court sentenced Barclay to six years in prison. He noted a timely ...

