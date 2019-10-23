Quantcast

Lifer Jody Lee Miles loses ineffective-assistance claim

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 23, 2019

Jody Lee Miles, whose execution-style murder of a musical theater director left him among the last men on Maryland’s now-abolished death row, has lost his bid to have his decades-old conviction overturned based on ineffective assistance of counsel.

