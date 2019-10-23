Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals — Oct. 24, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2019

Maryland Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure; Jury selection: Where the jury room of defendant’s assigned courtroom was reachable only via a 25-step staircase, and no other courtroom was available at the time of defendant’s trial, the circuit court did not abuse its discretion in excusing for cause four prospective jurors who indicated that they would be ...

