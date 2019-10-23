Quantcast

Lockheed Martin awarded Air Force ICBM contract

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2019

The U.S. Air Force awarded Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin a $108 million contract Wednesday for the Mark21A Reentry Vehicle (Mk21A) Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction (TMRR) contract. The potential value of the contract is estimated at $138 million: $108 million awarded in the three-year contract and $30 million as a potential one-year contract. Lockheed Martin will work closely with the ...

