Quantcast

Lorien Health Services ranked a 2020 Best Nursing Home

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2019

The Columbia location of Lorien Health Services, an Ellicott City-based, family-owned nursing home, assisted living, rehabilitation and residential services company, placed 13th in Maryland on the inaugural ranking of Newsweek’s 2020 Best Nursing Homes list. Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista Inc. to establish a ranking of Best Nursing Homes, analyzing more than 15,000 nursing homes ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo