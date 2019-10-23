Quantcast

RUTH COBB v. GIN-BOB, INC., ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2019

Torts -- Causation -- Disputed material fact Ruth Cobb, the appellant, sued Gin-Bob, Inc. and LCBDM LLC, the appellees, for damages after she was badly injured in a fall while exiting a store. 1 The Circuit Court for Harford County granted summary judgment in favor of Gin-Bob and LCBDM, reasoning that Ms. Cobb had not shown ...

