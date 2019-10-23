Quantcast

Lawyer for Kavanaugh accuser to investigate Baltimore police

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman October 23, 2019

A former federal prosecutor who represented one of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's accusers will lead an independent review of a corruption-plagued unit of the Baltimore Police Department, the department's chief announced Wednesday. Michael Bromwich will have "full autonomy" to conduct the review of the department's Gun Trace Task Force "without interference from us," said ...

