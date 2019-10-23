Quantcast

Vitamin to move office to Light Street building

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2019

Vitamin will move its offices to 720 Light St. after the digital-first integrated marketing agency purchased a 6,000-square-foot space building at the corner of Key Highway and Light at the gateway to Federal Hill in Baltimore, the agency said Wednesday. The building is actively undergoing an extensive renovation that will be completed by the end of the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo