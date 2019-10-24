Quantcast

Court of Appeals sets standards for excusing disabled would-be jurors

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 24, 2019

Maryland trial judges may not excuse prospective jurors because of their disabilities without first seeking to provide reasonable accommodations and concluding that their particular disabilities would prevent them from providing satisfactory service in that case, the state’s top court has unanimously ruled. In its 7-0 decision last week, the Court of Appeals agreed with a Baltimore ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo