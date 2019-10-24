Quantcast

Hotline is wrong on Baltimore’s human trafficking help signs

By: Associated Press October 24, 2019

Baltimore hotels and other businesses display signs featuring a hotline for human trafficking victims, but a misprinted number means those calls for help are being met with an error message.

