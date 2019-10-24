Quantcast

DSFederal lands $2M in federal technology contracts

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2019

A Rockville science and technology firm received three federal contracts that when counted together are worth more than $2 million. DSFederal Inc. received a $1.27 million from the Defense Human Resources Agency's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Systems program to refresh the portal suite of three custom-built apps which serve members of the reserve components, the company told ...

