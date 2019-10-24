Quantcast

OpGen plans gross raise of $9.4M on sale of stock, warrants

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2019

A Gaithersburg molecular information products company selling stock and warrants expects to raise $9.4 million before deducting expenses.

